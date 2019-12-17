Area basketball: Hayden girls continue hot streak

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Hayden High School girls basketball team lost its first game of the year at the Encampment Tournament on Friday, Dec. 13. However, the Tigers are now 6-1 and looking great on both sides of the ball.

Hayden kicked off the tournament with a 46-28 victory over Rock River, outscoring the team 28-12 in the first half. Seniors Alex Camilletti and Joey Deckler as well as junior Lee Anna Nelson netted a team-high nine points.

Later that day, the Tigers were sluggish against Hanna Elk Mountain, which led Hayden 15-11 at half time due to cold shooting from the Tigers. The girls in orange and black got more aggressive, drove to the basket and drew fouls. They shot 7-of-11 from the free throw line in the second half. However, they still fell 40-37.

Saturday saw different results. The Tigers came out with intensity again, developing a 23-13 halftime advantage over Encampment.

“All players were focused and really attuned to execution on offense and building each other up on the court,” said Hayden head coach Lori Raper in a text.

In the final game, just junior varsity players took to the court. Sophomore Alison Rajzer paced the offense, scoring 13 points in the 42-38 win over previously undefeated Cheyenne East.

Friday, Dec. 13

Hayden 46, Rock River 28

H 13 15 9 9 — 46

RR 8 4 8 8 — 28

H: Joey Deckler 9, Alex Camilletti 9, LeeAnna Nelson 9, Alison Rajzer 6, Tessa Bocco 6.

Hanna Elk Mountain 40, Hayden 37

H: Rajzer 13, Deckler 8, Camilletti 8,

Saturday, Dec. 14

Hayden 48, Encampment 27

H 11 12 18 7 — 48

E 3 10 7 7 — 27

H: Deckler 14 Camilletti 9, Emma Seagraves 6, Nelson 6, Rajzer 6.

Non-Varsity: Hayden 42, Cheyenne East 38

H 12 14 8 8 — 42

CE 13 7 6 13 — 38

H: Rajzer 12, Seagraves 11, Bella Simones 6 Ema Schlim 5.

Dec. 6-7: Hayden at Manila Tournament, 1st 4-0

Hayden at Manila Tournament, 1st 4-0 Dec. 13-14: Hayden at Encampment Tournament, 2-1

Hayden at Encampment Tournament, 2-1 Dec. 17: North Park at Hayden, 7 p.m.

North Park at Hayden, 7 p.m. Jan. 11: Rangely at Hayden, 4 p.m.

Rangely at Hayden, 4 p.m. Jan. 17: Paonia at Hayden, 6 p.m.

Paonia at Hayden, 6 p.m. Jan. 18: Hotchkiss at Hayden, 4 p.m.

Hotchkiss at Hayden, 4 p.m. Jan. 23: Baggs at Hayden, 7 p.m.

Baggs at Hayden, 7 p.m. Jan. 24: Hayden at Soroco, 5:30 p.m.

Hayden at Soroco, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 25: Hayden at Plateau Valley, 2:30 p.m.

Hayden at Plateau Valley, 2:30 p.m. Feb. 1: Hayden at West Grand, 2:30 p.m.

Hayden at West Grand, 2:30 p.m. Feb. 7: Vail Christian at Hayden, 6 p.m.

Vail Christian at Hayden, 6 p.m. Feb. 14: Hayden at Caprock, 7 p.m.

Hayden at Caprock, 7 p.m. Feb. 15: De Beque at Hayden, 1 p.m.

De Beque at Hayden, 1 p.m. Feb. 21: Hayden at Meeker, 2:30 p.m.

Hayden at Meeker, 2:30 p.m. Feb. 24-25: District at higher seed

District at higher seed Feb. 27-29: Districts at De Beque

Districts at De Beque Mar. 6-7: Regionals

Regionals Mar. 12-14: State

Hayden boys win 1 at Encampment

The Hayden High School boys basketball team won its second game of the year with a 52-30 win over Rock River at the Encampment Tournament on Friday, Dec. 13.

The Tigers nearly won the next one as well, falling 54-50 to Hanna Elk Mountain.

Saturday’s games were not close. Hayden lost to Encampment, 69-28, before falling to St. Stephens, 84-36.

Friday, Dec. 13

Hayden 52, Rock River 30

HEM 54, Hayden 50

Saturday, Dec. 14

Encampment 69, Hayden 28

St. Stephens 84, Hayden 36

Soroco girls beat Battle Mountain

The Soroco High School girls basketball team traveled to Battle Mountain on Monday, Dec. 16, for the first nontournament game of the season, coming out on top 44-28.

The Rams narrowly outscored the Huskies in each quarter but really sealed the victory in the fourth. Soroco netted 10 points while holding Battle Mountain to two.

Monday, Dec. 16

Soroco 44, Battle Mountain 28

BM 9 9 8 2 — 28

S 10 12 12 10 — 44

Dec. 5-7: Soroco at Meeker Shootout: 4th, W vs. Lotus 44-26, L vs. Moffat County 60-35, L vs. Meeker 63-33

Soroco at Meeker Shootout: 4th, W vs. Lotus 44-26, L vs. Moffat County 60-35, L vs. Meeker 63-33 Dec. 12-14: Steamboat Shootout, L vs Mead, 38-32, W vs. Steamboat Springs 44-34, W vs. Eagle Valley 49-33

Steamboat Shootout, L vs Mead, 38-32, W vs. Steamboat Springs 44-34, W vs. Eagle Valley 49-33 Dec. 16: Soroco at Battle Mountain, W 44-28

Soroco at Battle Mountain, W 44-28 Dec. 21: Caprock at Soroco

Caprock at Soroco Jan. 4: South Park at Soroco

South Park at Soroco Jan. 11: Soroco at West Grand

Soroco at West Grand Jan. 17: Soroco at DeBeque

Soroco at DeBeque Jan. 24: Hayden at Soroco

Hayden at Soroco Jan. 25: Soroco at North Park

Soroco at North Park Jan. 31: Rangely at Soroco

Rangely at Soroco Feb. 7: Soroco at Hotchkiss

Soroco at Hotchkiss Feb. 8: Soroco at Paonia

Soroco at Paonia Feb. 13: Soroco at Meeker

Soroco at Meeker Feb. 14: Plateau Valley at Soroco

Plateau Valley at Soroco Feb. 21: Vail Christian at Soroco

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.