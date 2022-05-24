Arapahoe Basin wins national ski-area sustainability award

Arapahoe Basin's Mike Nathan accepts the 2022 Golden Eagle Climate Change Impact Award at the annual National Ski Areas Association conference on May 15. A-Basin won the award for its sustainability efforts during the 2021-22 season.

Arapahoe Basin/Courtesy photo

The National Ski Areas Association has awarded Arapahoe Basin Ski Area the 2022 Golden Eagle Climate Change Impact Award for the 2021-22 ski season.

The Climate Change Impact Award recognizes A-Basin for the sustainability efforts it undertakes on the path to becoming carbon neutral by 2025 and for several unique actions undertaken during the 2021-22 winter season.

Those actions include the installation of five, dual-port electric vehicle charging stations in prime parking spaces and calling on elected leaders to take meaningful climate action at the state and federal levels.

The award was announced on May 15 at the annual National Ski Areas Association conference. A-Basin was also a finalist for each of the two other business awards categories including the Overall Environmental Excellence and the Innovation in Sustainability award.

Winning the Golden Eagle Climate Change Impact Award marks the fifth time A-Basin has won a sustainability award from the National Ski Areas Association, going back to 2005 when the ski area was acknowledged for water conservation in snowmaking.

Alongside winning the sustainability award, A-Basin also released its annual sustainability report from the 2020-21 season.

Highlights from the report include the ski area crossing over the 50% threshold for renewable electricity, diverting more than 50% of its waste from the landfill and dropping domestic water use another year.

A full report, and additional details about A-Basin’s sustainability program can be found at ArapahoeBasin.com.