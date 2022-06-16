April sales tax up about 5% over last year

Steamboat Springs sales tax for the month of April is 5.24% higher compared to April of 2021, representing an increase in collections of $96,969.

Year-to-date sales tax collection is 30.96% more than through the same period last year. April collections has represented about 5% of annual collections through the last five years.

Compared to April last year, there were noticeable increases in construction and home improvement, up 17.85%, utilities, which went up 15.58%, and restaurants, up 6.81%. Accommodation Tax revenue was down 6.84% compared to April last year, but year-to-date accommodation tax collection is 59.64% more than the same period last year.

The Accommodation Tax is used for trail projects, improvements on Yampa Street and funds a small portion of Haymaker Golf Course capital.

The Building Use Tax was down 70% compared to April of 2021. That tax fluctuates depending on building permits issued, use tax reconciliations completed and the size and number of developments in the city,.

