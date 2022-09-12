Apply now for grants through Steamboat Sotheby’s Community Fund

Steamboat Sotheby’s is currently accepting applications for its fall grant cycle.

According to a news release, the Steamboat Sotheby’s Community Fund was established to support local nonprofit organizations through a collective funding and semi-annual granting process.

SSIR Brokers, owners, and staff participate in the fund, which has awarded more than $100,000 to 97 nonprofit organizations in Routt County since 2017.

Grant funding will be considered for any 501c3 organization or program in Steamboat Springs or Northwest Colorado. Grant funding will stay locally and support organizations that demonstrate need, make an impact in the community and assist local residents.

Applications will be accepted through Oct. 1 with grant awards announced by Nov. 30. For an online application or more information, email marketing@steamboatsir.com or go to SteamboatSIR.com/SSIRCommunityFund .

This spring, grants were awarded to the Steamboat Sports Barn, phase 1 planning and research for a new indoor sports facility; You Out Loud’s Reimagined, Fashion for the Future program; Steamboat Springs High School after prom; Yampatika’s program to reduce trash on the Yampa River; the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northwest Colorado’s summer biking programming; Integrated Community’s Listo Para Kinder program; Northwest Colorado Health’s camera for school-based dental visits; and South Routt Library Friends for furniture and technology in its new conference room.