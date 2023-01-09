Applications open for Winter Carnival’s snow sculpture competition

Steamboat Creates is now accepting team applications for the upcoming Winter Carnvial’s annual snow sculpture competition.

Teams of five students or adults must submit designs based on this year’s theme, “Dream, Dare, Dazzle,” by Jan. 23 to be considered. Prizes will be awarded to the best student and adult teams.

The contest will begin with snow packing on Feb. 8, and snow sculpting following on Feb. 9. Sculptures will be on display along Lincoln Avenue for a few days after the contest concludes.

For more, email robin@SteamboatCreates.org , or go to SteamboatCreates.org/winter-carnival-snow-sculptures-2 .