Applications open for Winter Carnival’s snow sculpture competition
Steamboat Creates is now accepting team applications for the upcoming Winter Carnvial’s annual snow sculpture competition.
Teams of five students or adults must submit designs based on this year’s theme, “Dream, Dare, Dazzle,” by Jan. 23 to be considered. Prizes will be awarded to the best student and adult teams.
The contest will begin with snow packing on Feb. 8, and snow sculpting following on Feb. 9. Sculptures will be on display along Lincoln Avenue for a few days after the contest concludes.
For more, email robin@SteamboatCreates.org, or go to SteamboatCreates.org/winter-carnival-snow-sculptures-2.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.