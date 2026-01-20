Applications open Feb. 1 for electric bill offsets from YVEA solar garden

Low-income residents who are members/customers of nonprofit Yampa Valley Electric Association can apply starting Feb. 1 to be part of the Rays Up Community Solar Garden, which provides an offset or credit on member electric bills for two years.

To qualify for the bill offset program, participants must pay their own electric bill to YVEA, and their total household income must be 80% or less of the area median income of their county.

Interested customers can pick up an application starting Feb. 1 at the YVEA office at 2211 Elk River Road in Steamboat Springs or through the Community Budget Center at 555 Yampa Ave. in Craig. Potential applicants can find more information online at YVEA.com/rays-up-community-solar , or call YVEA staff at 970-879-1160.

The application process will remain open until all spots are filled.

In 2016, the Colorado Energy Office, GRID Alternatives and YVEA partnered to develop the community solar array dedicated to offsetting electric bills for income-qualified YVEA members. The solar garden is now 100% owned and operated by YVEA and located on the electric co-op campus in Steamboat.