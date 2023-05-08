Applications available for mobile food service in six Steamboat parks

Potential merchants can apply now for a permit to work as a mobile food vendor providing food and/or non-alcohol beverages in various city parks through the summer.

“Cities across the country have seen a proliferation of mobile food options, and Steamboat Springs is no different and also enjoying their popularity,” Parks, Open Space & Trails Manager Craig Robinson said in a news release. “These locations see a steady stream of users throughout the summer and could be a prime area for mobile food vendors to share their culinary creations.”

Individuals who want to operate a mobile food establishment — whether it’s a food truck, tricycle, cart, trailer, wagon or something else — for walk-up customers in one of six city parks must fill out an application and secure one of the limited numbers of permits.

Permitted vendors may do business between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. at the following parks: River Creek (2 spots), Emerald (1 spot), Ski Town (1 spot), Howelsen (2 spots), Dr. Rich Weiss (bike only) and Little Toots (bike only).

Mobile food vendor licenses are issued for one year and may be renewable for successive periods of one year upon payment of the annual $250 license fee.

In addition, special events permitted by the city may restrict access to mobile vendors not associated with the event. Currently, mobile food vending is prohibited during the following events:

• Cowpie Classic Rugby Tournament at Ski Town Park in July

• Soccer Tournament at Ski Town Park and Emerald Park in July

• Tour de Steamboat at Howelsen Park in July

• Emerald Epic at Howelsen Park in August

• High School MTB Race at Howelsen Park in September

• Free Summer Concert Series at Howelsen Park

Applications, vendor requirements and maps of each park are available from the city and must be returned to Parks & Recreation.