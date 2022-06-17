Application process for Sunlight Crossing, Steamboat’s workforce housing development, opens Tuesday

Sunlight Crossing, a Yampa Valley Housing Authority development targeted for middle-income residents, will begin the application process next week as the lottery opens on Tuesday, June 21.

Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The application process for the 90 units at Sunlight Crossing opens Tuesday, June 21, at 9 a.m at http://www.SunlightCrossing.com and will conclude on Friday, June 24, at 11:59 p.m.

The Yampa Valley Housing Authority will inform 90 applicants by June 30 to schedule application appointments.

Sunlight Crossing is the YVHA’s first workforce housing development, targeting what is colloquially referred to as the “missing middle” and providing housing to those who make between 80% and 120% of the area median income.

The development is at 1600 Sunlight Drive, near the intersection of U.S. Highway 40 and Elk River Road.

Steamboat’s AMI increased by 12% since last year, which will likely push rents higher than residents had anticipated.

Forty-five of the units will have an income restriction of 80% AMI, while 23 of the units will require residents to make less than 120% of the AMI. The remaining 22 units will have no income restriction. Income requirements will be verified annually.

In order to move in, which a tenant must pay a $25 application fee and submit a security deposit equivalent to one month’s rent. Each tenant will have a one-year lease.

The complex is pet friendly, allowing two pets with a combined maximum weight of 120 pounds. There will be one parking spot included per unit, with additional parking available for a monthly fee.

YVHA recently broke ground on the Anglers 400 development, which will have 75 low-income units in fall 2023. The next project named Mid-Valley, will be workforce housing like Sunlight Crossing.