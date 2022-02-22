Application for Hayden School Board due Thursday

Applications for the open seat on the Hayden Board of Education are due to the district’s office by 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24.

The seat opened up when Board Member Kevin Kleckler resigned in January. The board intends to appoint a fifth member on March 14 after interviewing perspective candidates in a public meeting at 5 p.m. March 7.

To be eligible, candidates must be a registered voter in the school district for at least 12 months. Whoever is appointed would serve until the next school board election in November 2023.

For more information, email Judy Parrott at jparrott@haydenschools.org or call 970-276-3846.