Application for Hayden School Board due Thursday
Applications for the open seat on the Hayden Board of Education are due to the district’s office by 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24.
The seat opened up when Board Member Kevin Kleckler resigned in January. The board intends to appoint a fifth member on March 14 after interviewing perspective candidates in a public meeting at 5 p.m. March 7.
To be eligible, candidates must be a registered voter in the school district for at least 12 months. Whoever is appointed would serve until the next school board election in November 2023.
For more information, email Judy Parrott at jparrott@haydenschools.org or call 970-276-3846.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Publicly built child care center is feasible, but maybe not at downtown location
While feasible, a publicly built child care center on land where Routt County is building a new Health and Human Services building may not be the best idea.