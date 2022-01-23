Applicants for Routt County Court judgeship announced

Routt County Judge James Garrecht will be leaving the bench after 34 years. His plan is to retire in March, and the names of nine applicants who are vying to replace him have been announced by the 14th Judicial District.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The 14th Judicial District Nominating Commission revealed on Friday, Jan. 21, the names of the nine people who have applied for nomination to the office of Routt County judge.

The application deadline was Tuesday, Jan. 18. Per procedural rules, the nominating commission is required to release the names of all applicants once the application period has ended.

The nine applicants are Melinda Carlson of Hayden, Jeffrey Colwell of Littleton, Jay Cranmer of Craig, Todd Elenz of Steamboat Springs, Matthew Karzen of Steamboat Springs, Sara Smith of Craig, Lynaia South of Steamboat Springs, Jeffrey Walsh of Steamboat Springs, and Erin Wilson of Steamboat Springs.

The 14th Judicial District Nominating Commission plans to meet via videoconference Feb. 2 to interview and select nominees for appointment by the governor to the office of Routt County judge.

The opening was created by the planned March 7 retirement of Judge James H. Garrecht, who was appointed in 1987. Judge Garrecht currently hears all county court cases, including civil, traffic infractions, traffic offenses, misdemeanors, felony advisements and preliminary hearings.

To be eligible for appointment to fill the coming vacancy, the applicant must be a qualified elector of Routt County and have graduated high school or attained the equivalent of a high school education.

The annual salary for this position is $136,627. The initial term of office of a county judge is a provisional term of two years. After that, the incumbent county judge, if approved by the voters, will have a term of four years.

Public comment on the qualifications of the applicants is invited. The members of the nominating commission for the 14th Judicial District are James Osborne of Craig; Harper Louden, Matthew Tjosvold, Randall Salky, Ryan Dougherty, and Lulu Gould of Steamboat Springs; and Sandra Doudna of Grand Lake.

The ex officio chair of the commission is Justice Melissa Hart of the Colorado Supreme Court.