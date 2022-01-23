Applicants for Routt County Court judgeship announced
Commission to select nominees on Feb. 2
news@steamboatpilot.com
The 14th Judicial District Nominating Commission revealed on Friday, Jan. 21, the names of the nine people who have applied for nomination to the office of Routt County judge.
The application deadline was Tuesday, Jan. 18. Per procedural rules, the nominating commission is required to release the names of all applicants once the application period has ended.
The nine applicants are Melinda Carlson of Hayden, Jeffrey Colwell of Littleton, Jay Cranmer of Craig, Todd Elenz of Steamboat Springs, Matthew Karzen of Steamboat Springs, Sara Smith of Craig, Lynaia South of Steamboat Springs, Jeffrey Walsh of Steamboat Springs, and Erin Wilson of Steamboat Springs.
The 14th Judicial District Nominating Commission plans to meet via videoconference Feb. 2 to interview and select nominees for appointment by the governor to the office of Routt County judge.
The opening was created by the planned March 7 retirement of Judge James H. Garrecht, who was appointed in 1987. Judge Garrecht currently hears all county court cases, including civil, traffic infractions, traffic offenses, misdemeanors, felony advisements and preliminary hearings.
To be eligible for appointment to fill the coming vacancy, the applicant must be a qualified elector of Routt County and have graduated high school or attained the equivalent of a high school education.
The annual salary for this position is $136,627. The initial term of office of a county judge is a provisional term of two years. After that, the incumbent county judge, if approved by the voters, will have a term of four years.
Public comment on the qualifications of the applicants is invited. The members of the nominating commission for the 14th Judicial District are James Osborne of Craig; Harper Louden, Matthew Tjosvold, Randall Salky, Ryan Dougherty, and Lulu Gould of Steamboat Springs; and Sandra Doudna of Grand Lake.
The ex officio chair of the commission is Justice Melissa Hart of the Colorado Supreme Court.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Applicants for Routt County Court judgeship announced
The 14th Judicial District Nominating Commission revealed on Friday, Jan. 21, the names of the nine people who have applied for nomination to the office of Routt County judge.