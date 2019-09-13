Apple Jam offers a chance to celebrate, support Sk8 Church

Sk8 Church will host Apple Jam from 4 to 7 p.m., Saturday, Sept 14.

John F. Russell

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A few years ago, Trevor “Apple” Mekelburg had the idea of celebrating his birthday at Sk8 Church, and instead of presents, he asked those who came to make a contribution to the organization that made a huge impact on his life.

“When Buck (Chavarria) was leaving the Sk8 Church, I kind of used my birthday as a way to do a fundraiser, and then it just turned into this crazy, crazy thing.”

This year’s Apple Jam will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Sk8 Church, 2851 Riverside Plaza. The cost to get in the door is $10.

“We highlight local artists and businesses,” said Mekelburg, who started the event three years ago. “We are doing live music and food. There is also going to be a big skate competition that I think is going to bring out some of the best skaters in town.”

The winners in the open, advanced and intermediate divisions will win cash prizes, and there will be raffle drawing prizes from Urbane and a free session at the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club’s skate camp in 2020.

“It started with Apple wanting to give back to the Sk8 Church,” Nathan Bartels said. “He felt like he had received so much, and that the Sk8 Church had been there for his hardest times.”

But, while the party was started in honor of his birthday, he wanted people to give to the Sk8 Church, not him. The money from the event will go to Sk8 Church to keep the youth center open. The entry fee also includes dinner from Back Door Burgers. Bartels estimates 200 people attended last year.

“I would say that this is the biggest event because it has that fun-for-the-whole-family feel,” Bartels said. “It’s just a good time.”

