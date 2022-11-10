Anyone can do it: Audition for Steamboat Dance Theatre’s annual concert on Sunday
Last year, Steamboat Dance theater celebrated its 50th anniversary with a concert centered on the theme of “Turn the Beat Around.” In its 51st year, the theme is “The Beat Goes On,” and auditions for the annual spring concert are this weekend.
The adult-only performance is slated to take place in April. It’s the biggest community fundraiser for Steamboat Dance Theatre, but what makes it really special is that anyone can take part.
Experienced movers and twirlers will be joined by those who only dance while vacuuming alone at home.
“It’s a pretty unique opportunity in the sense that if you’re not a professional dancer as an adult, it’s infrequent that you get to perform on stage,” said Steamboat Dance Theatre Executive Director Kristen Jespersen. “We bring this opportunity to experience performance and build a community with other dancers through the rehearsal process. That has a lasting impact on their general well-being, mental health, physical health and that connection to a larger community.”
The auditions take place from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, at Steamboat Fit as choreographers run through the planned program. Each choreographer will have 25 minutes to teach those interested in a portion of their piece, of which there are 17 total. No one will be dancing alone, but rather in small groups.
Dances range from beginner level to intermediate and some are open to all abilities. Styles also vary, meaning there truly is a dance for everyone. Detailed audition times can be found at SteamboatDanceTheatre.org/Annual-Concert/.
“There’s everything from lyrical, contemporary, broadway jazz, pop, hip-hop, funk, country,” said board member Jessica Whalen. “So, we’re kind of covering all the genres.”
People can participate in as many dances as they want and at the end of the day will be asked to rate their top five pieces.
What: Steamboat Dance Theatre Auditions
When: 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 13
Where: Steamboat Fit, 385 Anglers Drive
Cost: $45 SteamboatDanceTheatre.org
Cast members are decided in numerical order. Those who show up early get a lower number.
“Every single person is cast in at least one dance,” Whalen said.
Last year, 119 people participated and Whalen suspects about the same amount of people will take part this year, if not a little more.
“Last year was us coming back from us being a virtual show,” Whalen said. “I think there was a broader audience being able to see the show and how inclusive it is.”
The only prerequisite for auditions is to be a member of Steamboat Dance Theatre, which is $45. Participants can sign up at the audition, or online at SteamboatDanceTheatre.org.
That money goes right back into the dance community, helping Steamboat Dance Theatre provide scholarships and expand programming.
“We are bringing dance into all the third-grade classrooms in Routt County, to the best of our ability,” Jespersen said. “Through that we are exposing them, giving them mandatory access to dance so they have the opportunity to learn and determine if it’s for them.”
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.