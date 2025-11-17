Annual Winter Sports Club Turkey Jam to hit the terrain park Friday

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club is hosting its annual Turkey Jam from 4-6 p.m. Friday at Howelsen Hill Terrain Park.

The community rail jam is free and open to the public, but participants must wear a helmet and sign a waiver.

Kids will jam from 4 to 5 p.m. and adults from 5 to 6 p.m.

As part of the celebration, the event will feature music and prizes.

At the jam, the SSWSC is also launching the Michnay Scholarship Fund, along with the Michnay Family, in memory of Andy Michnay, an SSWSC freeski coach. More information is available on the club’s scholarship page at sswsc.org .