Annual SSWSC ski swap scheduled for last Saturday in October

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Springs residents know that before ski season, comes ski swap season.

The annual Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club Ski and Sport Swap is taking place Oct. 24, but instead of being inside the cozy wood walls of Olympian Hall, the sale will be in the Howelsen Hill Parking Lot.

Benefitting the SSWSC, the swap gives Steamboat winter recreaters a chance to buy used equipment, gear and clothing, among other odd treasures, for a discounted price.

Early bird shopping will be $15 from 10 to 11 a.m. with free public shopping occurring from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets for early bird shopping can be purchased at sswsc.org/events/ski-swap.

Tags are already on sale. People may purchase tags at Howelsen Hill from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, from 9 a.m. to noon Monday or from 2 to 5 p.m.Tuesday and Wednesday.

Upon buying sales tags, people will be given gear drop off instructions for Oct. 22.

Masks are required by all attendees.

