Annual Rubber Ducky Race benefitting hospice slides into Old Town Hot Springs pools

The annual rubber ducky race, benefitting Northwest Colorado Health's Hospice services, kicks off Sunday, Aug. 25, at Old Town Hot Springs.

File photo

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Be sure to choose wisely when purchasing a rubber ducky ticket. Only the two fastest ducks win each heat and make their way to the final run of the day, but everyone who participates wins with the fun of watching them race.

“It is truly a fun event the whole family can get into,” said Kyleigh Lawler, volunteer and special events manager for Northwest Colorado Health. “People get excited about cheering on their duck with hopes of winning cash prizes.”

Proceeds from the Rubber Ducky Race benefit Northwest Colorado Health’s hospice and palliative care program, which provides comfort-oriented end-of-life care for patients with a life expectancy of six months or less. It also allows them to help families of those patients through community grief support counseling.

And the goal of the family-friendly event is to raise as much money as possible to continue those services in Routt County.

“We aim to raise roughly $40,000 a year for hospice in Routt County,” Lawler said.

This year’s race takes place at Old Town Hot Springs, where all the ducks will race each other down the waterslide. The race transitioned to the downtown hot springs from the Yampa River last year due to low water. However, Northwest Colorado Health decided to stick with the change for this year’s race as well.

“Transitioning to Old Town Hot Springs has been really fun for spectators, including kids and people of all ages, to watch the ducks race down the waterslides…” Lawler said.

There will be 15 heats of ducks, and the two quickest ducks down the slides will move onto the final heat. In the finals, the top 10 ducks will be awarded cash prizes. The grand prize for the fastest duck of them all is $500.

Tickets for the Rubber Ducky Race are available northwestcoloradohealth.org/news_events/rubber-ducky-race/steamboat until 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, when the race will take place. And if you’re not able to show up and support your duck for whatever reason, don’t fret. You can still win without being present, though you’ll miss out on the fun.

If you go What: Rubber Ducky Race benefitting hospice services

When: 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 25

Where: Old Town Hot Springs, 136 S. Lincoln Ave.

Tickets: $10 per duck; available at northwestcoloradohealth.org/news_events/rubber-ducky-race/steamboat.

“I think people enjoy the Rubber Ducky Race because of the long-standing history and raising funds for an important cause,” Lawler said.

To reach Mackenzie Hicks, call 970-871-4208, email mhicks@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @mackenzieshawna.