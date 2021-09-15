Annual Election Forum scheduled for Oct. 4

The date has been set for the 2021 Election Forum, which is hosted by Steamboat Pilot & Today, Routt County Democrats, Routt County Republicans and the Steamboat Springs Chamber’s Economic Development Council.

The annual event will be held in person from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 4 at The Steamboat Grand beginning with a meet and greet from 5 to 5:30 p.m. followed by the candidates forum. The event will also be livestreamed on SteamboatPilot.com.

The forum will feature candidates running for Steamboat Springs City Council and Steamboat Springs School Board.

“This year’s ballot is filled with contested races, and we think our annual forum is an event local residents should not miss,” Pilot Editor Lisa Schlichtman said. “We’ll be gathering questions from the community on important issues facing the city and school district, and candidates will be answering those questions live during the forum.

“It’s important for local voters to be informed prior to voting, and our forum is a great way to learn more about who is running nd why,” Schlichtman added.

In advance of the forum, people are invited to submit potential questions to Schlichtman at lschlichtman@steamboatpilot.com. The Pilot also will be publishing candidate Q&As for each contested race, and submitted questions will also be considered for inclusion as part of that series.