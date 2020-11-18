Annual Economic Summit to be offered virtually Friday

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS —The Steamboat Springs Chamber and the Economic Development Council will present the 26th annual Economic Summit in a virtual format this year. This year’s theme is “Economic Balance: Bridging Past, Present and Future,” and it will take place at 9 a.m. Nov. 20.

“I invite the community and opinion leaders from across Northwest Colorado to join us for this practical, thought-provoking and timely event,” said John Bristol, Chamber economic development director, in a news release. “I want to see us working together, as a region, to maintain and expand quality job opportunities by diversifying our economy in a way that supports all industry sectors from agriculture to technology and everything in between.”

Presenters at the Economic Summit will include: renowned preservation expert Ed McMahon who will highlight the importance of preserving historic places and local heritage; Colorado’s top economist Dr. Richard Wobbekind, who will present an economic update; Robin Brown with the Grand Junction Economic Partnership who will explain how Mesa County is proactively working to diversify its economy and retain and grow quality jobs.

The event also will include presentations by two local entrepreneurs, Bethany Karulak-Baker with Bee the Future and Nick Haggard from Alpine Media Technology. The summit will conclude with a talk by renowned futurist and author Chet W. Sisk, who will discuss how to understand how the world is changing and what to expect in the future.

Tickets for the Economic Summit are $25 and available online. Visit steamboatchamber.com/economic-development/economic-summit/ to register.