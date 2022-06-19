Annual Bike to Work Day is Wednesday
Ski Haus at Pine Grove Road and South Lincoln Avenue will again be the host location for the free breakfast for the annual statewide and local Bike to Work Day on Wednesday, June 22.
People who ride their bike to work on Wednesday can bike by 7-9 a.m. at Ski Haus for free coffee, juice, fruit, pancakes and sausage. The event — which encourages people to find a greener way to commute to work in order to protect air quality, save gas and promote a healthy lifestyle — is co-sponsored by nonprofits Yampa Valley Sustainability Council and Routt County Riders.
The biking promotion also aligns with the local CARbon-Free Challenge sponsored by YVSC that encourages residents to use alternative transportation throughout June in order to help reduce carbon pollution emissions. Some 175 participants have signed up for the CARbon-Free Challenge so far.
