Annoying political calls: The Record for Monday, Feb. 10, 2020

Monday, Feb. 10, 2020

8:31 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about an elk in poor health in front of a house in the 800 block of Fox Lane. Wildlife officers also responded and euthanized the animal.

9:06 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called about some trash smoldering inside a dumpster outside a condominium complex in the 1300 block of Walton Creek Road. Firefighters doused the embers.

1:19 p.m. A resident called police complaining about receiving annoying political phone calls. Officers told the resident it is not illegal for political groups to call people.

2:09 p.m. Police were called about a dog that bit a woman at Eighth Street and Lincoln Avenue. The woman sought medical attention, and the dog was quarantined.

3:52 p.m. A caller notified officers of a vehicle leaking brake fluid from its wheel in the 800 block of Critter Court. The caller suspected someone had tampered with the vehicle to cause the malfunction.

9:22 p.m. Police were called about a woman fighting with her adult daughter at a hotel in the 3100 block of Ingles Lane. The mother was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault, criminal mischief and obstructing a telephone service.

9:29 p.m. Police received a report of a woman fighting with her roommates at a residence in the 800 block of Aspen Street.

Total incidents: 33

Steamboat officers had 22 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had six cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.