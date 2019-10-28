Ann Keating: Please ‘ease the squeeze’

I am writing this letter from the perspective of a retired Steamboat Springs School District teacher, a parent who raised a child in this district and a current substitute teacher in multiple Steamboat school buildings. I strongly encourage this community to vote “yes” on 4A, 4B and 4C.

If you spend any time in the schools, you will feel the squeeze. I felt it in a sixth-grade classroom where there were 28 students and three adults and where navigating the room to support students and manage behavior was extremely difficult.

I felt it while teaching English Language Learner students in a small windowless office turned into a classroom at Strawberry Park Elementary School.

I felt it teaching art at Soda Creek Elementary School on a balcony that was never meant to be a classroom. Because the balcony area is open to the school entrance and library below, the distractions and noise detracts from this wonderful hands-on activity class, and the lessons, discussions and audio/visual presentations taking place in the library below have to be constantly managed and interrupted in order the minimize those distractions.

At the high school, I felt it in a Spanish class with 24 adult-sized bodies in a medium-sized room with large furniture. Again, it was difficult to circulate to give support or manage behavior.

The Steamboat Springs School District is highly rated and deserves the support that 4A, 4B and 4C can provide. Please listen to those of us who are in the buildings each day. Please ease the squeeze and vote “yes.”

Ann Keating

Steamboat Springs