Animal off leash: The Record for Tuesday, Aug. 10

Tuesday, Aug. 10

12:03 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a noise complaint in the 3000 block of Columbine Drive.

8:52 a.m. Officers were called about a report of trespassing in the 300 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

12:39 p.m. Officers responded to a call about an animal off its leash in the 40 block of East Maple Street near Steamboat Springs High School.

7:35 p.m. Officers responded to a complaint about a vehicle in the 300 block of Howelsen Parkway.

9:23 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a suspicious vehicle in the 20000 block of Saddlebow Lane.

10:12 p.m. Officers were called about a suspicious person at the Steamboat Springs Airport.

Total incidents: 51

• Steamboat officers responded to 31 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 12 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

• West Routt firefighters responded to one call for service.

• North Routt firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

