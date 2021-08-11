Animal off leash: The Record for Tuesday, Aug. 10
12:03 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a noise complaint in the 3000 block of Columbine Drive.
8:52 a.m. Officers were called about a report of trespassing in the 300 block of South Lincoln Avenue.
12:39 p.m. Officers responded to a call about an animal off its leash in the 40 block of East Maple Street near Steamboat Springs High School.
7:35 p.m. Officers responded to a complaint about a vehicle in the 300 block of Howelsen Parkway.
9:23 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a suspicious vehicle in the 20000 block of Saddlebow Lane.
10:12 p.m. Officers were called about a suspicious person at the Steamboat Springs Airport.
Total incidents: 51
• Steamboat officers responded to 31 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 12 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.
• West Routt firefighters responded to one call for service.
• North Routt firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
