Animal house: The Record for Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

1:17 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call from a man who woke up to a loud noise in his house in the 1300 block of Manitou Avenue. He found a raccoon that got into the home. As he was chasing the raccoon out, the man noticed a bear getting into his neighbor’s trash. All of the animals were gone by the time officers arrived.

7:35 a.m. Police were called about a suspicious person taking pictures of vehicles parked in the 2000 block of Shield Drive.

8:16 a.m. A woman returned to her vehicle and noticed it looked as though someone had gone through her belongings in the 800 block of Pine Street. She called police to report the possible theft but found no items missing.

10:48 a.m. Police were called to mediate an argument between two people, one of whom was refusing to wear a face mask, at the Routt County Courthouse.

10:52 a.m. Police received a report of theft involving some cash allegedly stolen from a vehicle in the 400 block of Ore House Plaza.

11:52 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of criminal mischief from a church in the 40600 block of Anchor Way. Someone had spray-painted graffiti in the back stairwell of the church.

1:24 p.m. Deputies were called about a firearm allegedly stolen from a vehicle in the 25100 block of Bella Vista Circle.

5:13 p.m. Police received a report of a motorized boat on the Yampa River near the James Brown Bridge. The report was unfounded.

5:30 p.m. Police were called about a bike allegedly stolen from a garage in the 700 block of Angels View.

6:45 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist an unconscious person in the 1000 block of 13th Street.

Total incidents: 68

Steamboat officers had 39 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 20 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to eight calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.