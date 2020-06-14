Animal complaints galore: The Record for Saturday, June 13

Saturday, June 13, 2020

3:07 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a noise complaint in the 100 block of Spruce Street.

7:47 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received an animal complaint near mile marker 101 along U.S. Highway 40 near Hayden.

9:50 a.m. Officers were called to an animal complaint in the 100 block of Missouri Avenue.

10:01 a.m. Officers received an animal complaint in the 3100 block of Ingles Lane.

11:16 a.m. Officers responded to a report of harassment in the 1400 block of Park Court.

11:20 a.m. Officers were called to a public health concern at the Main Street Steamboat Farmers Market.

11:34 a.m. Deputies received an animal complaint at JD Hays Way and South Lincoln Avenue. Deputies were called to one more animal complaint for Saturday.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

12:45 p.m. Officer responded to a report of an animal bite in the 400 block of Eighth Street.

3:34 p.m. Deputies issued a traffic warning near mile marker 142 along U.S. 40.

4:59 p.m. Officers responded to an animal complaint at Seventh Street and Lincoln Avenue. Officers responded to three more animal complaint calls throughout Saturday.

5:02 p.m. Officers received a vehicle complaint in the Walmart parking lot.

7:03 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a report of chest pain in the 1500 block of Shadow Run Frontage.

7:40 p.m. Deputies and West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters investigated smoke near Bears Ears Trail in Hayden.

9:06 p.m. North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a report of a woodland fire in the 6100 block of Routt County Road 129, near Steamboat Lake State Park.

10:20 p.m. Officers received a report of a prowler in the 300 block of 11th Street.

11:33 p.m. Officers were called about a bear in the 1500 block of Shadow Run Frontage.

Total incidents: 64

Steamboat officers had 40 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 15 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to four calls for service.

North Routt firefighters responded to two calls for service.

West Routt firefighters responded to three call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.