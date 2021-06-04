Animal complaint: The Record for Thursday, June 3

Thursday, June 3

1:10 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to an animal complaint outside a business in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza.

9:39 a.m. Officers responded to a bear call in the 2500 block of Evergreen Lane.

12:29 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of threats in the 5 block of Routt County Road 36 in Steamboat.

2:45 p.m. Officers received a call about a suspicious person near the intersection of Third and Pine streets.

5:58 p.m. Officers received a call about someone trespassing in the 220 block of Apres Ski Way.

Total incidents: 63

• Steamboat officers responded to 38 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 12 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 13 calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.