Animal complaint on Rabbit Ears: The Record for Sunday, Aug. 8

Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021

7:09 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to the report of a suspicious person near the 2000 block of Cornice Road.

11:06 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies took a report about suspected fraud on Routt County Road 24.

11:14 a.m. Sheriff’s deputies responded to an animal complaint near the Fox Curve Loop Trail on Rabbit Ears Pass off U.S. Highway 40.

1:38 p.m. Steamboat officers responded to a report of trespassing at the corner of 11th Street and Lincoln Avenue.

4:30 p.m. Officers responded to a reported hit-and-run collision where the damaged vehicle was parked near the corner of 10th Street and Lincoln Avenue.

4:55 p.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a wildland fire near mile marker 12 on Routt County Road 56.

5:45 p.m. Officers responded to a reported theft near the 2700 block of Waterstone Lane in Steamboat.

Total incidents: 65

• Steamboat officers responded to 34 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 19 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to nine calls for service.

• West Routt firefighters responded to three calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.