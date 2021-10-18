Animal complaint in Rotary Park: The Record for Sunday, Oct. 17

Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021

7:04 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a vehicle collision near the 19500 block of U.S. Highway 40. There were no reported injuries.

7:28 a.m. Deputies were called to the area of mile marker 112 on U.S. 40 near Hayden in response to an animal complaint.

9:54 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to Rotary Park along the Yampa River Core Trail near Mount Werner Road in response to an animal complaint.

11:30 a.m. Deputies responded to the 33000 block of Routt County Road 41 in response to a report of threats.

2:30 p.m. Deputies were called to near the 200 block of Wild Hogg Drive in Oak Creek to investigate a suspicious incident.

6:09 p.m. Officers were called to near the corner of Sixth Street and Lincoln Avenue in response to a reported theft.

8:02 p.m. Officers were called to near the 1500 block of Kinnikinnick Lane in response to a civil complaint.

Total incidents: 32

• Steamboat officers responded to 14 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 13 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.