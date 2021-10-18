Animal complaint in Rotary Park: The Record for Sunday, Oct. 17
Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021
7:04 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a vehicle collision near the 19500 block of U.S. Highway 40. There were no reported injuries.
7:28 a.m. Deputies were called to the area of mile marker 112 on U.S. 40 near Hayden in response to an animal complaint.
9:54 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to Rotary Park along the Yampa River Core Trail near Mount Werner Road in response to an animal complaint.
11:30 a.m. Deputies responded to the 33000 block of Routt County Road 41 in response to a report of threats.
2:30 p.m. Deputies were called to near the 200 block of Wild Hogg Drive in Oak Creek to investigate a suspicious incident.
6:09 p.m. Officers were called to near the corner of Sixth Street and Lincoln Avenue in response to a reported theft.
8:02 p.m. Officers were called to near the 1500 block of Kinnikinnick Lane in response to a civil complaint.
Total incidents: 32
• Steamboat officers responded to 14 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 13 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Animal complaint in Rotary Park: The Record for Sunday, Oct. 17
Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021