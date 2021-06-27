Animal complaint at the boat ramp: The Record for Saturday, June 28
Saturday, June 28, 2021
12:57 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle near the Jacob Circle in Steamboat Springs.
8:40 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the Morrison Cove Boat Ramp at Stagecoach State Park to deal with an animal complaint.
10:34 a.m. Police officers were called about a noise complaint near the corner of 12th Street and Lincoln Avenue in downtown Steamboat Springs.
12:26 p.m. Officers were called by someone who wanted to report they had lost an item at the Main Street Steamboat Farmer’s Market.
12:48 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 300 block of Myers Street in Oak Creek to take a report about a suspected hit and run collision in a parking lot.
8:11 p.m. Steamboat officers responded to the report of a bear rummaging through the trash near the 2300 block of Apres Ski Way.
8:23 p.m. Officers were called out to the 1100 block of Longview Circle to investigate a suspected illegal burn. Stage 2 fire restrictions currently ban all campfires, even within an approved fire ring.
Total incidents: 48
• Steamboat officers responded to 34 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to seven cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
