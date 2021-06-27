Animal complaint at the boat ramp: The Record for Saturday, June 28

Saturday, June 28, 2021

12:57 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle near the Jacob Circle in Steamboat Springs.

8:40 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the Morrison Cove Boat Ramp at Stagecoach State Park to deal with an animal complaint.

10:34 a.m. Police officers were called about a noise complaint near the corner of 12th Street and Lincoln Avenue in downtown Steamboat Springs.

12:26 p.m. Officers were called by someone who wanted to report they had lost an item at the Main Street Steamboat Farmer’s Market.

12:48 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 300 block of Myers Street in Oak Creek to take a report about a suspected hit and run collision in a parking lot.

8:11 p.m. Steamboat officers responded to the report of a bear rummaging through the trash near the 2300 block of Apres Ski Way.

8:23 p.m. Officers were called out to the 1100 block of Longview Circle to investigate a suspected illegal burn. Stage 2 fire restrictions currently ban all campfires, even within an approved fire ring.

Total incidents: 48

• Steamboat officers responded to 34 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to seven cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.