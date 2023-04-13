Animal caused 1,400-home power outage Wednesday night

A raccoon was the cause of a 1,400 home power outage in Routt County on Wednesday, April 12.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

A raccoon coming into contact with electric equipment caused more than 1,400 homes to lose power on Wednesday, April 12, according to Yampa Valley Electric Association.

The lights went out in areas west of Steamboat Springs, in Milner and just east of the Yampa Valley Regional Airport in Hayden around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, and crews were able to restore power about two hours later.

Carly Davidson, a spokesperson for the co-op, said that it was too dark for crews to assess what caused the outage when they were working to restore power late Wednesday. When they returned Thursday morning, April 13, they found the culprit.

“Unfortunately, we’re sad to report that the raccoon did not make it,” Davidson said. “Animal interference in our system does happen.”

