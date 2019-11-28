Animal bite: The Record for Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
1:26 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a suspicious incident at a fast food restaurant in the 100 block of South Lincoln Avenue. Two men were seen were lying under their vehicle with what appeared to be a bottle of alcohol. The caller was worried the men would try to drive drunk.
2:14 p.m. Police received a report of an animal bite from the 1200 block of 13th Street.
3:09 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters and police were called about a dog stuck in a snow-covered culvert in the 1000 block of Village Lane. An animal control officer with the Police Department rescued the dog and returned the animal to its owner.
4:30 p.m. Police were called about a theft at a business in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.
4:59 p.m. Officers received a report of an assault from the 300 block of Oak Street.
5:30 p.m. Police were called about a suspicious incident at a business in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.
If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward.Submit a tip
• Call: 970-870-6226
• Click: TipSubmit.com
• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637
5:31 p.m. Police responded to a report of a fight at Fourth Street and Lincoln Avenue.
9:45 p.m. Officers were called about a trespassing incident at a business in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Total incidents: 43
- Steamboat officers had 26 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had seven cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat firefighters responded to seven calls for service.
- Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.
- Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.