Animal bite: The Record for Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019

Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019

1:26 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a suspicious incident at a fast food restaurant in the 100 block of South Lincoln Avenue. Two men were seen were lying under their vehicle with what appeared to be a bottle of alcohol. The caller was worried the men would try to drive drunk.

2:14 p.m. Police received a report of an animal bite from the 1200 block of 13th Street.

3:09 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters and police were called about a dog stuck in a snow-covered culvert in the 1000 block of Village Lane. An animal control officer with the Police Department rescued the dog and returned the animal to its owner.

4:30 p.m. Police were called about a theft at a business in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

4:59 p.m. Officers received a report of an assault from the 300 block of Oak Street.

5:30 p.m. Police were called about a suspicious incident at a business in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

5:31 p.m. Police responded to a report of a fight at Fourth Street and Lincoln Avenue.

9:45 p.m. Officers were called about a trespassing incident at a business in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Total incidents: 43

Steamboat officers had 26 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had seven cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to seven calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.