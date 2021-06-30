Animal bite: The Record for Tuesday, June 29

Tuesday, June 29

7:27 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a bear in the neighborhood in the 700 block of Mauna Kea Lane.

8:43 a.m. Officers responded to a reported theft from a business in the 100 block of Eighth Street.

10:43 a.m. Officers responded to an animal bite outside a business in the 700 block of Yampa Street.

6:01 p.m. Officers responded to a hit-and-run car crash in the 30 block of Park Avenue.

6:28 pm. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a physical fight at Dutch Hill Campground in Clark.

9:36 p.m. Officers responded to a bear call outside a business in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Total incidents: 68

• Steamboat officers responded to 36 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 24 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

