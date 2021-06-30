Animal bite: The Record for Tuesday, June 29
Tuesday, June 29
7:27 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a bear in the neighborhood in the 700 block of Mauna Kea Lane.
8:43 a.m. Officers responded to a reported theft from a business in the 100 block of Eighth Street.
10:43 a.m. Officers responded to an animal bite outside a business in the 700 block of Yampa Street.
6:01 p.m. Officers responded to a hit-and-run car crash in the 30 block of Park Avenue.
6:28 pm. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a physical fight at Dutch Hill Campground in Clark.
9:36 p.m. Officers responded to a bear call outside a business in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Total incidents: 68
• Steamboat officers responded to 36 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 24 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
To reach Alison Berg, call 970-871-4229 or email aberg@SteamboatPilot.com.
