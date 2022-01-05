Animal bite: The Record for Tuesday, Jan. 4

Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

8:02 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers and Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a wreck on Third and Pine streets. No injuries were reported.

8:13 a.m. Officers received a complaint about an animal on the loose on Larimer Street and Logan Avenue.

10:56 a.m. Officers assisted a driver on Thirteenth Street and Captain Jack Drive.

12:24 p.m. Officers were called about a possible case of fraud at a local business.

4:50 p.m. Officers were called to an animal bite in the 700 block of Eaglepointe Court.

9:45 p.m. Officers responded to an animal complaint in the 3000 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

Total incidents: 41

• Steamboat officers responded to 23 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to eight cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to nine calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.