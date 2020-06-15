Animal bite: The Record for Sunday, June 14, 2020

Sunday, June 14, 2020

2:46 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a call regarding a suspicious person at a condominium complex in the 400 block of Ore House Plaza.

2:02 p.m. An animal complaint was reported in the parking lot of a business on Central Park Drive.

2:43 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an illegal burn in the area of Routt County roads 15 and 132 in Phippsburg.

6:58 p.m. Steamboat officers responded to a report of an assault in the 300 block of Pearl St.

7:51 p.m. An animal bite was reported in the 300 block of Kelhi Court.

Total incidents: 74

Steamboat officers had 40 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 24 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

Yampa Fire District firefighters responded to one call for service.

West Routt Fire District firefighters responded to one call for service.

