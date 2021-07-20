Animal bite: The Record for Monday, July 19

Monday, July 19

1:14 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a complaint about loud noise in the Whistler Village Townhomes.

8:27 a.m. Officers received a call about a theft from a hotel in the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road.

12:23 p.m. Officers took a report about property damage to the Bud Werner Memorial Library.

1:56 p.m. Officers received a call about a person trespassing in the 2500 block of Village Drive.

3:13 p.m. Officers took a report of shoplifting from a boutique in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.

5:10 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about an animal bite in the 21000 block of Colorado Highway 131.

6:11 p.m. Officers were called about a runaway pet outside of a business in the 1800 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Total incidents: 67

• Steamboat officers responded to 40 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 17 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to eight calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

