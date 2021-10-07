Animal bite in Yampa: The Record for Wednesday, Oct. 6

Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021

7:49 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of wildlife near where Routt County Road 33A meets U.S. Highway 40.

8:28 a.m. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an animal bite on Moffat Avenue in Yampa.

12:55 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of a theft from a business near Central Park Drive.

2:47 p.m. Officers responded to a report of trespassing near the 1500 block of Pine Grove Drive.

4:42 p.m. Officers received a report of a suspicious person near a business on Central Park Drive.

6:19 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the report of a disturbance near the corner of Steamboat Drive and Haven Plaza.

9:58 p.m. Steamboat officers were called to near the 1600 block of Shadow Run Court following a report of a fight.

Total incidents: 38

• Steamboat officers responded to 13 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 16 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.

• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to three calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.