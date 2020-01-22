Animal bite at pizza parlor: The Record for Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
9:33 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to assist a motorist at Pine Grove Road and South Lincoln Avenue.
1:20 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about someone trying to use a fraudulent check in the 40700 block of Routt County Road 36.
3:13 p.m. Officers received a report of criminal mischief from a bar in the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue.
3:26 p.m. Police were called about an animal that bit someone at a pizza parlor in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.
5:26 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist an unconscious person at a grocery store in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.
10:34 p.m. Police were called about a disturbance at a condominium complex in the 1800 block of Ski Time Square.
Total incidents: 54
- Steamboat officers had 26 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Sheriff’s deputies had 17 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat firefighters responded to nine calls for service.
- Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
- North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
