Animal bite at pizza parlor: The Record for Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020

Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020

9:33 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to assist a motorist at Pine Grove Road and South Lincoln Avenue.

1:20 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about someone trying to use a fraudulent check in the 40700 block of Routt County Road 36.

3:13 p.m. Officers received a report of criminal mischief from a bar in the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue.

3:26 p.m. Police were called about an animal that bit someone at a pizza parlor in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

5:26 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist an unconscious person at a grocery store in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

10:34 p.m. Police were called about a disturbance at a condominium complex in the 1800 block of Ski Time Square.

Total incidents: 54

Steamboat officers had 26 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 17 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to nine calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.