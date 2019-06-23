‘Animal bite’ at Fish Creek Falls: The Record for Saturday, June 22, 2019

Saturday, June 22, 2019

12:31 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a reported disturbance at a residential building in the 1900 block of Cornice Road.

1:37 a.m. Officers received a report of a suspicious vehicle at a park in the 1000 block of Anglers Drive.

11:01 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to assist a resident on Routt County Road 129.

11:23 a.m. Deputies were called to a report of a suspicious incident that occurred on Routt County Road 14 in Oak Creek.

11:53 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken pedestrian at a business in the 1500 block of Lincoln Avenue.

12:25 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a person who was unconscious in the 2600 block of Heavenly View.

1:04 p.m. Deputies were alerted to a report of an animal bite at Fish Creek Falls.

4:53 p.m. Officers received a complaint regarding a vehicle at a restaurant in the 3100 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

5:04 p.m. Officers responded to an incident of criminal mischief at a residential building in the 900 block of Confluence Court.

6:10 p.m. Officers responded to a reported trespassing incident in the 500 block of Eaglepointe Court.

6:34 p.m. A caller reported a suspicious incident to officers that occurred at a campground in the 3600 block of Lincoln Avenue.

7:37 p.m. Officers received a report of trespassing in the 1000 block of Steamboat Boulevard.

9:34 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to assist someone who had overdosed in the 3600 block of Lincoln Avenue.

11:18 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a drunken pedestrian at a restaurant in the 700 block of Yampa Avenue.

Total incidents: 59

Steamboat officers had 41 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had eight cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to seven calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.