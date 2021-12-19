Animal at the lodge: The Record for Saturday, Dec. 19
Saturday, Dec. 19, 2021
2:30 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a hit-and-run collision in the parking structure near Gondola Square.
12:27 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to Dry Lake Campground trailhead on Buffalo Pass for a possible code-enforcement issue.
1:43 p.m. Steamboat officers responded to the Howelsen Hill Lodge in response to an animal complaint.
3:14 p.m. Officers responded to the corner of Ninth Street and Lincoln Avenue for vehicle collision. No injuries were reported.
3:25 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to the base of Steamboat Ski Resort to assist ski patrol.
4:12 p.m. Officers took a report about some lost property near Ski Time Square.
5:35 p.m. Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers were called out to Buffalo Pass for a rescue.
Total incidents: 50
•Steamboat officers responded to 30 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
•Sheriff’s deputies responded to 10 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
•Steamboat Springs firefighters responded to eight calls for service.
•West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
•North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
