Animal at school: The Record for Tuesday, Nov. 16

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

8:48 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers collected a piece of lost property in the 600 block of Pamela Lane.

2:39 p.m. Officers received a complaint about an animal in the area of Crawford Avenue and Pine Street.

4:05 p.m. Officers received a complaint about loud noise in the 1300 block of Hilltop Parkway.

4:30 p.m. Officers received a call about an animal outside of Soda Creek Elementary School in the 200 block of Park Avenue.

11:49 p.m. Officers were called to a physical fight in the area of 10th and Yampa streets.

Total incidents: 30

• Steamboat officers responded to 19 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to six cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to four calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Rescue responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

