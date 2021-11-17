Animal at school: The Record for Tuesday, Nov. 16
Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021
8:48 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers collected a piece of lost property in the 600 block of Pamela Lane.
2:39 p.m. Officers received a complaint about an animal in the area of Crawford Avenue and Pine Street.
4:05 p.m. Officers received a complaint about loud noise in the 1300 block of Hilltop Parkway.
4:30 p.m. Officers received a call about an animal outside of Soda Creek Elementary School in the 200 block of Park Avenue.
11:49 p.m. Officers were called to a physical fight in the area of 10th and Yampa streets.
Total incidents: 30
• Steamboat officers responded to 19 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to six cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to four calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Rescue responded to one call for service.
