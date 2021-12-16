Animal at a restaurant: The Record for Wednesday, Dec. 15
Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021
1:38 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers and Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an intoxicated pedestrian on Third Street and Lincoln Avenue.
5:39 a.m. Deputies assisted a driver in the 50 block of Colorado Highway 131 in Oak Creek.
9:08 a.m. Officers were called to an incident of trespassing in the 3000 block of South Copper Frontage.
4:24 p.m. Deputies responded to a vehicle crash without injuries on Routt County Roads 16 and 14 in Oak Creek.
5:19 p.m. Officers were called to an animal complaint at a restaurant in the 800 block of Oak Street.
Total incidents: 46
• Steamboat officers responded to 22 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to nine cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 11 calls for service.
• North Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to two calls for service.
• Oak Creek Fire District firefighters responded to two calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
