Angry at the post office: The Record for Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

7:48 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of a disturbance from the 6000 block of Homesteader Lane in Hayden.

8:04 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about an argument resulting from a road rage incident. One of the drivers involved followed the other driver to his place of work, a business in the 1900 block of Curve Court. The argument had ended by the time police were called, so officers took a report.

8:53 a.m. Police received a report of theft after several items, including some electrical equipment and tools, went missing from a construction site in the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road.

9:48 a.m. Police were called about a disturbance at a post office in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue. An irate customer was yelling at the clerks there. The customer left before officers arrived.

11:30 a.m. Police were called about a transient man loitering around the Wildhorse Marketplace. Officers gave him a trespass warning and told him to leave the area.

12 p.m. Police were called to mediate an argument between roommates that ensued after one of the roommates noticed some personal items were missing from their apartment unit in the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle.

2:16 p.m. Police received a report of some prescription medication that went missing from a medical center in the 500 block of Anglers Drive.

5:27 p.m. Police were called about a drunken man causing a verbal disturbance at a restaurant in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle.

6:10 p.m. Deputies were called about a disturbance in the 23000 block of Schussmark Trail in Oak Creek.

6:35 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called about a chimney fire at a home in the 3700 block of Lincoln Avenue. Residents managed to extinguish the flames on their own.

7:12 p.m. A drunken man was stumbling through a parking lot in the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue. Police were called to take him to the hospital.

9:45 p.m. Police received a noise complaint about a party taking place in the 700 block of McKinley Street. The partiers agreed to quiet down.

Total incidents: 56

Steamboat officers had 38 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 13 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to five calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.