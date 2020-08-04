Angry at landscapers: The Record for Monday, Aug. 3, 2020

Monday, Aug. 3, 2020

3:41 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a suspicious incident in the 2000 block of Walton Creek Road.

7:45 a.m. Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle at a parking lot in the 1500 block of Lincoln Avenue.

10:01 a.m. Police were called about a theft at a hotel in the 700 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

10:05 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called about a crash with unknown injuries at Indian Trails and Lincoln Avenue.

11:35 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of criminal mischief from a resident in the 36800 block of Tree Haus Drive. The resident accused landscapers who are contracted to mow his neighbor’s lawn of damaging his yard while mowing.

1:07 p.m. Deputies were called about a woman who believes her wallet was stolen from her home in the 10000 block of Colorado Highway 131 in Toponas.

4:10 p.m. Police were called about a suspicious incident at the Steamboat Springs Airport.

4:30 p.m. Deputies assisted Colorado State Patrol with a two-vehicle crash with unknown injuries at Routt County Road 42 and U.S. Highway 40.

9:56 p.m. Police were called about a suspicious incident in the 700 block of North Grand Street.

Total incidents: 55

Steamboat officers had 31 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 14 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to five calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.