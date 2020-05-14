Angry about taxes: The Record for Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

6:37 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a man who came into the Treasurer’s Office of the Routt County Courthouse and got into an argument about paying property taxes.

7:16 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a bear that ransacked a trash can in the 10th block of 11th Street.

9:34 a.m. Police received a report of a theft from a condominium complex in the 2000 block of Walton Creek Road. Someone allegedly stole ski boots and a camera from an unlocked vehicle.

Support Local Journalism Donate



11:03 a.m. Police were called about two intoxicated men at a bus stop in the 2000 block of Walton Creek Road.

4:43 p.m. A person called police after smelling marijuana during a walk along the Yampa River Core Trail. Officers checked the area but found no one smoking.

5:10 p.m. A resident called police about a downstairs neighbor banging on the ceiling and causing a disturbance at a condominium complex in the 400 block of Ore House Plaza.

8:24 p.m. Police were called about an open fire in a public BBQ grill at a park in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers put out the fire just as people were returning with food for the BBQ. Officers warned them about leaving a flame unattended.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

9:07 p.m. Police were called about a suspicious vehicle playing loud music for almost an hour at Zephyr Trail and Mariah Court. It was gone by the time officers arrived.

9:31 p.m. Deputies conducted a traffic stop at mile marker 140 along U.S. Highway 40. After an investigation, they found large amounts of a powder that tested presumptive positive for cocaine and a large amount of an unknown, white powder inside the car. A man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to distribute.

11:38 p.m. Police were called about a bear outside a hotel in the 3100 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

Total incidents: 61

Steamboat officers had 34 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 23 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.