Anglers Drive Kum & Go receives Steamboat’s 1st high-speed electric vehicle chargers

The Kum & Go at Anglers Drive has recently installed super chargers for its customers with electric vehicles. (Photo by John F. Russell



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Kum & Go on Anglers Drive in Steamboat Springs has installed the community’s first two high-speed electric vehicle charging stations, paid for almost entirely by a $250,000 grant from the Colorado Energy Office.

The move is part of a statewide effort to install more high-speed chargers 30 to 50 miles apart for those traveling across the state in electric vehicles.

While Steamboat already had several electric vehicle chargers, which take several hours to charge a car, the new high-speed chargers only take about 30 minutes, said Christian Williss, senior director of transportation fuels and technology for the Colorado Energy Office.

“It gives people the confidence that they can get anywhere in the state in an electric vehicle,” Williss said. “Just as you need a gas station on the interstate when you’re traveling across the state, you also need a location to charge your vehicle.”

As of Tuesday, Colorado had seven high speed charging locations open across the state: Dinosaur, Salida, Pagosa Springs, Estes Park, Montrose, Fairplay and Steamboat. Six additional sites have received permits and are under construction, with Granby and Craig being the two closest to Routt County.

Chargers are built in partnership with ChargePoint, a California-based electric vehicle infrastructure company.

“This impact will allow electric vehicle sales to grow and benefit the environment we live in,” said Ariel Rubin, Kum & Go spokesperson. “Adding these chargers will allow for consumers to feel more comfortable that they have charging options throughout our network.”

Steamboat was chosen for the project due to its location along U.S. Highway 40, but city officials said the move will be a bonus attraction for residents and visitors traveling to Steamboat in electric cars.

“If someone wants to vacation here, there aren’t a lot of options to charge up wherever they’re staying,” said Winnie DelliQuadri, Steamboat special projects and intergovernmental services manager. “For people who live in Steamboat and don’t have a garage, you have to utilize the public chargers in the community, and this just makes that a lot more convenient.”

Chargers are being installed in cities close to a highway or main road, and state officials have also chosen locations with amenities such as food and public restrooms, which is why the Kum & Go on Anglers Drive was selected as Steamboat’s location.

The project was announced in April but has seen delays due to COVID-19, Williss said. The Colorado Energy Office expects most projects to be completed in early 2021, with construction on 21 additional sites beginning in the spring.

