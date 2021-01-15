Andy Polski joins Steamboat Sotheby’s

Andy Polski (Courtesy photo)



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Andy Polski has joined Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty as a full-time broker associate.

Polski moved around a lot as a child but spent most of his childhood in the suburbs of the Twin Cities. With a bachelor of science degree in marketing and business administration, he started his first business venture in 2003 while still in college.

After a trip to Summit County as a teen, Polski said living in Colorado was always a dream of his. Owning multiple businesses within real estate and construction, he had the opportunity to move his family to Steamboat Springs and grow his real estate career in Colorado.

“Andy is a one-of-a-kind in our industry,” says Pam Vanatta, owner/broker at Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty, in a news release. “He’s tech-savvy and a great marketer, which has proven successful in his real estate career, and at the same time, he’s got a special way of connecting with people of all ages and walks of life. We are thrilled to have him on our team and look forward to seeing his continued success in Steamboat Springs real estate.”

In 2019, Polski was nationally recognized and awarded with building one of the most successful new real estate teams to start up in the entire Midwest based upon sales volume in its first two years of existence.