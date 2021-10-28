Analysis: Steamboat City Council candidates raise nearly $33K from 22 states

Candidates for Steamboat Springs City Council have raised nearly $33,000 in campaign contributions as of Oct. 12, with donations coming from 22 different states.

According to a Steamboat Pilot & Today analysis of campaign finance documents submitted to the city of Steamboat; 77% of the contributions have come from people who live in or around Steamboat while 17%, totaling more than $5,500, came from out-of-state donors. Another 6%, or about $2,000, were from elsewhere in Colorado.

People from Minnesota contributed the most from out of state, totaling about $1,100.

In all, candidates have declared donations from nearly 150 different people. About 60% of donations were between $50 and $150, but there were more contributions larger than $150 than there were $50 or less.

Candidates need to submit more information to the city Friday about any further contributions collected since Oct. 12.





District 2 candidate Blair Picard raised the most money, $10,250, though all but $250 was a donation he made to his own campaign.

At-large candidate Eddie Briones collected donations from the most people, nearly triple the next closest candidate, with 60 different donors. Briones raised the second most overall, reaching $9,640.

In District 1, candidate David Baldinger Jr. has raised more than double that of candidate Gail Garey, $3,117 to $1,500. Two-thirds of Baldinger’s 15 contributions are local, with five more coming from out of state. Out of Garey’s 21 donors, 17 are local, three are out of state and one from elsewhere in Colorado.

In District 2, Picard’s self-donation is far outpacing Loui Antonucci, who has raised $1,515 from 10 different contributors, all of whom are local.

District 3 candidates Walter Magill, Daniel Gerke and Steve Randall did not declare any contributions as of Oct. 12. Magill noted on his documents that he is reusing signs from a 2007 run for council. Randall has since purchased advertising, indicating the next finance filing Friday will likely include some contributions.

Dakotah McGinlay, the fourth candidate in District 3, raised about $2,200 from 22 different donors. Her donations are a relatively even mix of people in Steamboat, on the Front Range and out of state.

The at-large council seat has drummed up the most donations to candidates when excluding Picard’s donation to himself.

At-large candidate Dave Moloney has raised $2,800 compared to Briones’ $9,640. All 10 of Moloney’s contributors are from Steamboat. Briones has 60 different donors, 38 of which hail from Steamboat. Another 15 are from out of state and seven more from elsewhere in Colorado.

Breaking down donations related to real estate

In a Pilot & Today forum hosted earlier this month, several candidates named affordable housing and the future of short-term rentals as the highest priorities facing the city.

Many candidates, however, identified the two issues as being separate topics, with short-term rentals contributing more to changing Steamboat’s character than the affordable housing crisis.

According to the most recent campaign contribution forms, donations to City Council candidates from real estate agents and short-term rental property managers totaled $4,389.97. Those contributions went to Antonucci, Baldinger Jr., Moloney — all of whom are real estate agents — and Briones.

A total of 46%, or $700, of Antonucci’s overall donations were from those associated with real estate and/or short-term rentals, while those for Baldinger Jr. totaled $1,167, or 37% of his total donations. Moloney received $2,199.99, or 79% of his total donations, from real estate and/or short-term rental groups, and contributions made to Briones were $772.98, or 8% of his total donations.

Garey, McGinlay, Picard and West did not receive any contributions from those associated with real estate and/or short-term rentals.

The Routt County Clerk and Recorder’s office will announce the results of the election Tuesday, and ballots must be received by 7 p.m. that day.

Ballots may be dropped off 24/7 in the drop box located in the alley behind the Historic Routt County Courthouse in downtown Steamboat Springs or during regular business hours at The Clark Store, 54175 Routt County Road 129 in Clark, or inside the town halls in Oak Creek, Hayden and Yampa.