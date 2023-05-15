An Evening with Master Gardeners

The Colorado State University Extension of Routt County Master Gardeners is offering two opportunities to learn more about gardening in the Yampa Valley.

The first class will be from 6-8 p.m. May 24 at the CSU Extension Office of Moffat County, 1198 W. Victory Way, in Craig.

The second class will be from 6-8 p.m. June 1 at Crossan’s Market, 101 Main St., in Yampa.

All are welcome to attend the classes. To RSVP, go to bit.ly/3o8ZKnl .