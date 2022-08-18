‘American pride’: New Mustang Stampede event rolls into Steamboat this weekend, closing Yampa Street
Hundreds of Mustangs will fill Yampa Street in downtown Steamboat Springs this weekend as the 2022 Colorado Mustang Stampede makes its debut in the Yampa Valley.
“The entire city has welcomed us with open arms,” said co-founder Michael Bateman. “We cannot emphasize how much we appreciate that warm welcome. This is our first year of what will become an annual event.”
The event will feature a scenic drive to North Routt and a dinner as well as a large car show.
The show will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, closing Yampa Street between 10th and 12th streets. The street will be closed from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m.
About 100 Ford Mustangs of varying years will be on display. The show is free and open to the public.
“This is an opportunity to come and view American muscle,” said Melinda Bateman. “The Mustang started in 1964 and it has not ever gone out of production through this year. That’s a big deal. … To see the evolution of the car from 1964 to 2022, you will see a beautiful representation.”
The Bateman’s and John and Sondra Touris teamed up to create the Colorado Mustang Stampede because they loved coming to Steamboat for the past two decades.
Their event is, in a way, replacing the Rocky Mountain Mustang Roundup that came to the Yampa Valley every summer for over 20 years. However, that group opted to go to Colorado Springs starting in 2021.
Colorado Mustang Stampede is an entirely different group, but will have the same appeal to Mustang enthusiasts.
“There’s a lot of American pride,” Melinda Bateman said. “And that’s what we’re all about.”
Starting in 2023, the show will be moved to Father’s Day weekend and the planners are hoping to expand the event to three days. Michael Bateman said Father’s Day is a fitting weekend because the show is in honor of his father, who he said got him into Ford Mustangs to begin with.
Additionally, a DJ will be playing classic rock music and announcing door prize winners throughout the day.
Judges will award classification winners awards based on workmanship, condition and cleanliness. There will also be a People’s Choice award. Attendees can fill out a ballot to help their favorite car and its owner win a prize.
“The whole purpose of this show, this year and into the future, is we want this to be a fun, family-oriented event, not just a car show,” said Michael Bateman. “Really, there’s supposed to be something for everybody of all ages.”
The city recommends attendees walk, bike or ride the free Steamboat Springs Transit bus as parking is limited. Free parking is available at Howelsen Park, a short walk to Yampa Street.
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
