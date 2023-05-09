American Legion summer baseball returns to Routt County

American Legion baseball is returning to Steamboat Springs with the season running from May 22 to July 12, 2023.

Matt Anaya/Courtesy photo

Steamboat Springs High School baseball head coach Matt Anaya and former head coach Kellen Baker will run the team for aspiring high school players between 13 and 17 to hone their skills for a developmental season.

The team will hold practices Mondays and Wednesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Emerald Blue field. The 15- to 20-game schedule will also take place on Mondays, Wednesdays and some weekends.

The participation fee will be $100 per player with checks made out to “American Legion Post 44”. Uniform tops will be included but players are responsible for their own hats, pants, belts, socks and cleats.

Questions or concerns can be directed to Matt Anaya at mattyanaya@gmail.com , 505-350-1918 or Kellen Baker at kellen.t.baker@gmail.com , 970-846-4932.

