Amber Delay: ‘Thank you’ for making Day of Caring a success

Spring weather in the Yampa Valley is unpredictable, but a little snow in May did not stop 246 volunteers from showing up to give back to our community.

This year was Routt County United Way’s 22nd annual Day of Caring, which brings together our whole community for a day of volunteering. We had 19 local agencies who organized 24 projects for volunteers of all ages. Some project sites included: Advocates of Routt County, Boys & Girls Club of Steamboat, Bud Werner Memorial Library, the Chief Theater, Community Agriculture Alliance, Discovery Learning Center, Horizons, LiftUp of Routt County, Hayden Heritage Museum, The Haven, Tread of Pioneers Museum, Sk8 Church, STARS Ranch and Yampatika Legacy Ranch, as well as individual homes in the community.

We followed our morning projects with an appreciation luncheon at Olympian Hall —thanks to city of Steamboat Springs and City Manager Gary Suiter for hosting our group. The Steamboat Springs Lions Club graciously provided lunch, complemented with Girl Scout cookies donate by local troupes.

We had a lot to celebrate. Day of Caring volunteers completed 765.75 hours of service that will save local organizations $18,485.21 in project costs.

Each year we announce a youth and an adult Volunteer of the Year, who are nominated by local agencies for outstanding service.

Our 2019 Youth Volunteer of the Year is Lyla Baker, a fifth-grader at Soda Creek Elementary School. Lyla was “instrumental in gathering resources and information for the fifth-grade renewable energy team to present to Yampa Valley Electric Association board of directors. Her information helped sway the Steamboat Springs School Board to add solar connections for future school buildings.”

Our 2019 Adult Volunteer of the Year is Jane Toothaker, who has been a dedicated volunteer for over 15 years with multiple local agencies. Jane was nominated by Partners of Routt County where, “during 15 years of service, she has been instrumental in assisting the organization to achieve several strategic goals, including growing both the Community and School Based Programs.”

Thank you to both Lyla and Jane for sharing your passions and talents with our community.

This event was possible thanks to support from of Day of Caring sponsor, Bank of the San Juans and Zach Chelberg, commercial loan officer. Finally, we want to thank our 28 volunteer groups and nine individuals for being the heart and hands of Day of Caring. We can’t wait to see you again next year.

Amber DeLay

Routt County United Way program manager