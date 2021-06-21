Alysa Selby tapped to lead Bud Werner Memorial Library

Alysa Selby has been tapped to serve as Bud Werner Memorial Library's new director. She will replace longtime Library Director Chris Painter, who is retiring after serving the library for 37 years. (Courtesy photo by Kel Elwood Photography)



Alysa Selby has been named as the new director of Bud Werner Memorial Library. The announcement was made Monday by the East Routt Library District board of trustees.

Selby replaces Chris Painter, who is retiring after 37 years with Steamboat Springs’ public library.

“Alysa is a strong, smart leader who is committed to continuing a legacy of exceptional library service to our community,” Painter said in a news release. “She has multiple layers of professional library experience, a big-picture perspective and a love for Steamboat Springs and our library. I am confident the library will grow and thrive in her capable hands.”

Selby, who begins her new role on July 2, joined the library’s circulation staff in May 1998 and then become the first recipient of the Bud Werner Memorial Library Educational Assistance Plan in 2002 and earned a Master of Library and Information Science degree from Emporia State University in 2004.

Selby has served as the digital services librarian since 2014 and served as the technical services librarian and reference librarian before that. She built the library’s first website and continues to manage it to this day. In 2008, Selby engineered the complex movement of the entire collection into the current expanded library facility, along with a team of 100 community volunteers.

Selby managed the Three Wire Winter oral history and magazine collection digital archive project, which won the Colorado Library Project of the Year in 2017, and she also pioneered the library’s first digitization project to make all five of Routt County’s historic newspapers searchable online through the state’s Colorado Historic Newspaper Collection.

Before joining the library staff, Selby was a ski instructor at Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp. during her first winter in the Yampa Valley, and prior to that, she spent five years as a guide for Backroads, an active travel company that leads guests all around the world, often by bicycle. Selby led journeys to Bali, Ireland, Germany, France, New Zealand, Canada and around the United States.

She has also volunteered with Partners in Routt County since 2007 and was matched with a local youth who is now completing her college education.